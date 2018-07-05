The 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association begin the season with two traditional events at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The 47th annual Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial lifeguard races, with the five Atlantic County patrols, will be at the 33rd Avenue beach in Longport. The 35th annual Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, with the 10 Cape May County patrols, will be at Rambler Road beach in Wildwood Crest.
The events will be held weather permitting. Thunderstorms are predicted for both areas Friday.
The Cape May County Championships has added two women’s races, a swim and a rescue board race, to its format. The surf dash relay, which always ends the event, will now have five-person teams instead of four, with at least one woman on each team.
The other races are the doubles row, the open swim (men and women), the open rescue board race and the singles row. The run-swim was dropped to make room for the new races.
“We wanted to incorporate women’s races into our event,” Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Chief Bud Johnson said. “All the beach patrols are adding women, and they’re great athletes. We have 18 women on our patrol now. It will add interest to the event, and with the scoring it could turn the tide of who wins (the team title).”
Johnson added that if the Cape May County event is postponed due to bad weather, it would be rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Wildwood won the Cape May County team title for the first time last year. Wildwood’s Brandon Joyce and Steve McGuinn won the doubles row in 2017, and they will be back.
The McGrath Longport Memorials has three races: the doubles row, the swim and the singles row. Each patrol can enter three lifeguards in the swim.
Margate won the Longport Memorials team title last year. The Margate crew of Chuck Gowdy and Chris Graves won the doubles, and they will return. Teammate Brett Clauhs was first in the swim, and he also will be back.
Brigantine’s crew will be the father-son duo of Paul Savell, 49, and Jack Savell, 16.
