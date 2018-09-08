The crew of John Swift, a Margate lifeguard alumnus, and Mick Cote, a Surf City lifeguard, won the fourth and final Brennan McCann Masters Row of the season in 42 minutes, 30 seconds on Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
Hunter Devine and Sean McCann of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were second in 42:38, and the lifeguard alumni crew of Jim Swift (Margate) and Tom Sher (Ventnor) took third in 43:06.
The win by John Swift (Jim's brother) and Cote tied them with Jim Swift and Sher for the Brennan McCann Row season points title. Jim Swift and Sher finished first, first, second and third, respectively, in the four races. John Swift and Cote were second, third, first and first, respectively.
