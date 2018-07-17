The crew of John Swift, a Margate Beach Patrol alumnus, and Mick Cote, a Surf City lifeguard, won the Brennan-McCann Masters Row in 50 minutes, 36 seconds on Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
Jim Swift (John’s brother), also a Margate alumnus, and Tom Sher, a former Ventnor lifeguard, were second in the 4.5-mile race in 50:47.
Taking third place was the crew of Wayne MacMurray, an Upper Township lifeguard, and Bill Kindle, a Wildwood alumnus, in 50:57.
Eight crews competed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.