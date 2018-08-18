The lifeguard alumni crew of Jim Swift (Margate) and Tom Sher (Ventnor) won the Brennan McCann Masters Row in 40 minutes, 33 seconds Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.

John Swift, Jim’s brother and another former Margate lifeguard, took second with Mick Cote, a Surf City alumnus, in 40:49. In third was the crew of Wayne MacMurray, an Upper Township lifeguard, and Bill Kindle, a Wildwood alumnus, in 41:37.

Nine doubles crews competed.

— Guy Gargan

