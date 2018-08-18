The lifeguard alumni crew of Jim Swift (Margate) and Tom Sher (Ventnor) won the Brennan McCann Masters Row in 40 minutes, 33 seconds Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
John Swift, Jim’s brother and another former Margate lifeguard, took second with Mick Cote, a Surf City alumnus, in 40:49. In third was the crew of Wayne MacMurray, an Upper Township lifeguard, and Bill Kindle, a Wildwood alumnus, in 41:37.
Nine doubles crews competed.
— Guy Gargan
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.