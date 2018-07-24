Ocean City lifeguard Brian Pasternak won the 12-foot prone paddleboard race in 51 minutes, 2 seconds on Monday in the paddleboard division of the Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row in the Strathmere section of U.T.
Sean McCaffrey of Ocean City was second (55:30) and Liam Garbutt of O.C. third (55:32).
Patrick Kennedy of Cape May Beach Patrol took the open prone paddleboard category in 51:20. Cole Palombo of Sea Isle City finished second (58:15), and Kevin Kelly of Wildwood Crest was third (58:41).
Brigantine lifeguard Sven Peltonen was first in the 14-foot standup paddleboard division in 51:50. Ed Okmski was second (52:49) and Tyler Hunter third (53:00).
Dominick Dougherty won the 12-foot, 6-inch standup category in 1:01:56. Jim Toolan Sr. was second (1:12:43) and Joe Ebert was third (1:15:53).
Josette Lata took the women’s standup division in 1:04:00. Second was Rachel Ferrelli (1:19:30), and Megan O’Keefe was third (1:43:06).
Grace Emig of the Brigantine Beach Patrol won the women’s prone category.
Brooke Handley of Upper Township was second, and Sara Werner of Cape May was third. Times were not available.
