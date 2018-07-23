Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic
Upper Township’s Ryan Fisher, left, and Kyle Rumaker hit a wave at the end of the doubles row, floating sideways across the finish line for first place.

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Upper Township lifeguards Kyle Rumaker and Ryan Fisher won the 26th annual Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 16 seconds Monday.

The Cape May crew of John Knies and Rob Moran was about 30 yards behind in second place in 1:11.50. Third, about 20 yards behind Cape May, were defending champions Steve McGuinn and Brandon Joyce of Wildwood in 1:12.16. The Surf City crew of Mark Dileo and Chris Bieds took fourth in 1:12.42, one second ahead of fifth-place Matt Garbutt and Dan Garbutt of Ocean City.

Two other crews were penalized for making wrong turns on the race course.

Rumaker and Fisher are having a big season, also having won at the Cape May County Championships, the Tri-Resorts Championships and the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic.

“It was definitely a big goal for us to win this race because no Upper Township crew ever won it before,” said Rumaker, 19. “We led just about the whole way. Cape May was about a half-boat behind us at one point, but we were able to pull away.”

The race for doubles crews went from the Deauville Inn in the Strathmere section of Upper Township through the intracoastal waterway to Sea Isle City. After a turn, the crews rowed in the opposite direction to southern Ocean City. Following the final turn, the crews rowed back to the Deauville finish line.

Money from registration, T-shirt sales and donations will go to the fight against multiple sclerosis, and Upper Township Beach Patrol Chief Bill Handley said about $2,000 was raised for that cause.

