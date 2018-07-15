SEA ISLE CITY — The Upper Township Beach Patrol won the Tri-Resorts Lifeguard Championships on Sunday at the 44th Avenue beach.
The three teams were Sea Isle City, the defending champion and 2015 winner, Wildwood, the 2016 champion, and Upper.
The event featured seven races: the singles row, the paddleboard relay, the 3x1-mile run relay, the doubles row, the swim, the mixed doubles row and the surf dash.
Upper Township took the early lead as John Dattalo won the singles row, the first race, and Kyle Rumaker finished second.
“There was not much (difficulty with the ocean) out there. The ocean laid down,” said Dattalo, a former Brigantine guard who is in his first year with Upper Township. “I’ve been practicing in the bay because the ocean has been rough. This is about the distance (approximately 1,000 feet) of an actual rescue.”
Rumaker returned to win the doubles row for Upper with partner Ryan Fisher. The two former Ocean City High School crew rowers also won the Tri-Resorts doubles row in 2017 in their first year as a doubles crew.
“The race was about a mile and a half, the standard South Jersey distance,” said Rumaker, 19, a rising sophomore rower for the University of Delaware. “It was probably the longest row of the season thus far.”
The Wildwood team of Ryan Comas, Katie Collins and Eric Geiger won the paddleboard relay.
“Ryan gave me the lead,” said Collins, 25, who did the second leg of the relay. “I tried to follow exactly what he did. The waves were pushing me south and (were) a little choppy, but not bad conditions. On the way in, I pushed it as hard as I could.”
Sea Isle City’s Natalie Alleva and Pat Scannapieco won the Tri-Resorts mixed doubles row for the second straight year.
Wildwood’s Brendan Lewis, a 16-year-old rookie lifeguard, was the individual winner of the swim race. The event is scored like cross country, and Wildwood won it with eight points as Ian Mee and Mary Kate Comas were second and fifth, respectively. Sea Isle City was second with 12 points.
The Upper Township team of Aaron Holibaugh, Amanda Eller and Jake Davis won the 3x1-mile run relay.
