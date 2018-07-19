Ventnor Life Guard David Funk
Ventnor's David Funk rows out into the ocean for the singles row on Friday evening during the Longport lifeguard races. Funk took first place in the race. Friday, July 6

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

The Ventnor Beach Patrol held five races in its Patrol City Championships over the last two weeks, the final race being the swim on July 15.

Men's doubles

1. Gerry Roche-Matt Spiers, 13:51; 2. AJ Holland-Brett Hanson, 13:58; Shawn Slattery-Mike Mosca, 14:01.

Women's doubles

1. Katie Fisher-Stacy Price, 14:19; 2. Amanda McCabe-Sierra McCarron, 14:27; 3. Summer Roche-Emma Bergman, 14:52.

Singles row

1. David Funk, 5:45; 2. Shawn Slattery, 5:51; 3. Matt Spiers, 6:01.

Two-mile beach run

1. Tommy Hehre, 12:41; 2. Liam Bergman, 13:01; 3. Rich Silbert, 13:17.

Around the Pier swim

1. TJ Given, 11:37; 2. Logan McHenry, 12:30; 3. Jimmy Rhodes, 13:00.

