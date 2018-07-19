The Ventnor Beach Patrol held five races in its Patrol City Championships over the last two weeks, the final race being the swim on July 15.
Men's doubles
1. Gerry Roche-Matt Spiers, 13:51; 2. AJ Holland-Brett Hanson, 13:58; Shawn Slattery-Mike Mosca, 14:01.
Women's doubles
1. Katie Fisher-Stacy Price, 14:19; 2. Amanda McCabe-Sierra McCarron, 14:27; 3. Summer Roche-Emma Bergman, 14:52.
Singles row
1. David Funk, 5:45; 2. Shawn Slattery, 5:51; 3. Matt Spiers, 6:01.
Two-mile beach run
1. Tommy Hehre, 12:41; 2. Liam Bergman, 13:01; 3. Rich Silbert, 13:17.
Around the Pier swim
1. TJ Given, 11:37; 2. Logan McHenry, 12:30; 3. Jimmy Rhodes, 13:00.
