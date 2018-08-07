The 24th annual Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, the final all-female beach patrol competition of the summer, will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Suffolk Avenue beach in Ventnor.
The races are the doubles row, the swim, the singles row and the surf dash. Ventnor is the defending team champion.
The Howarth Invitational is the third multi-race women’s event of the South Jersey Chiefs Association season. Ocean City won the team title at the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on July 11, and Longport took the championship at the Ocean City Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on Aug. 2.
The event honors the late Howarth, a former Ventnor Beach Patrol athlete and captain who was also the coach of the Atlantic City High School girls swimming team. He died of cancer in 2016. The event, formerly known as the Cape Atlantic Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, was renamed in his honor that year.
Ventnor won with 13 points last year, clinching it as Kelly McDevitt, Emma Bergman, Lisa Jones and Stacey Price won the surf dash. That team returns intact.
