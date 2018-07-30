Hammonton defeated Ocean City 7-1 in the first game of the three-game Atlantic County Baseball League semifinal series. Brad Mountain took the win with five strikeouts in five innings. Hammonton’s Chase Williams hit an RBI double and scored one run. Junior Mejia had two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs. Ocean City’s Andrew DiPasquale had a hit and scored the lone run. Hammonton will play Ocean City for the second game of the series Tuesday.
ACBL Hammonton
Kristine Auble
