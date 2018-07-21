Margate ACBL
Buy Now

Hammonton players watch play action. Jerome Avenue Park in Margate, is home to the ACBL Canes Baseball. The Atlantic County Baseball League, is filled players from local high schools and colleges and is a league where baseball fans can enjoy well played competitive games in a relaxed atmosphere. Friday June 29,2018 (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

The Atlantic County Baseball League playoffs begin Monday as eight teams compete in the best-of-3 quarterfinals.

All the games in each series, unless otherwise noted, are at 7 p.m.

The quarterfinal format has the higher seed hosting the first game of each series Monday, and the third game, if necessary, Wednesday. The lower seeds will host each Game 2 on Tuesday. Any rainouts would push the schedule back one day.

The defending ACBL champion Margate Hurricanes, 21-2 during the regular season, will play eighth-seeded Upper Township/Ocean City. The ACBL has nine teams, and Upper/O.C. beat Ventnor 9-4 on Friday in 8/9-seed play-in game.

Second-seeded Hammonton (18-6) will face No. 7 Egg Harbor City. Third-seeded Absecon will meet No. 6 Ocean City, and fourth-seeded Northfield will play No. 5 Margate Green Wave.

The semifinals will start July 30.

Final standings and postseason schedule appear in Scoreboard.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Tags

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.