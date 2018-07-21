The Atlantic County Baseball League playoffs begin Monday as eight teams compete in the best-of-3 quarterfinals.
All the games in each series, unless otherwise noted, are at 7 p.m.
The quarterfinal format has the higher seed hosting the first game of each series Monday, and the third game, if necessary, Wednesday. The lower seeds will host each Game 2 on Tuesday. Any rainouts would push the schedule back one day.
The defending ACBL champion Margate Hurricanes, 21-2 during the regular season, will play eighth-seeded Upper Township/Ocean City. The ACBL has nine teams, and Upper/O.C. beat Ventnor 9-4 on Friday in 8/9-seed play-in game.
Second-seeded Hammonton (18-6) will face No. 7 Egg Harbor City. Third-seeded Absecon will meet No. 6 Ocean City, and fourth-seeded Northfield will play No. 5 Margate Green Wave.
The semifinals will start July 30.
Final standings and postseason schedule appear in Scoreboard.
