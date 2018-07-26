The Atlantic County Baseball League playoff semifinals are set to begin Monday, with the Margate Hurricanes playing Northfield, and Hammonton meeting Ocean City.
The best-of-three semifinals format has the higher-seeded teams hosting Monday, and Wednesday in a game-three, if necessary. The teams play at the lower seed on Tuesday. Any rainouts would push the schedule back a day.
In Monday’s games, top-seeded Margate, the defending ACBL champion, hosts No. 4 Northfield, and second-seeded Hammonton hosts No. 6 Ocean City.
The Hurricanes (23-2) swept Upper Township/Ocean City 2-0 in the best-of-three quarterfinals. Hammonton (20-6) swept Egg Harbor City, and Northfield (18-8) swept the Margate Green Wave. Ocean City (12-15) beat Absecon 2-1, winning the deciding game 6-3 on Wednesday.
