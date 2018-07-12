Solomon Griffith, Sam Pettit and Rick Charlucci combined on a seven-inning no-hitter as Ocean City defeated Upper Township/OC 3-1 in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Thursday.
Pettit struck out three of the six batters that he faced.
Drew Khoury and Chris Jablonski doubled for Ocean City with Jablonski driving in the game winning runs.
Margate Hurricanes 13, Margate Green Wave 2: Jared Lenko started off a six-run rally with two outs left in the second inning to help the Hurricanes beat the Green Wave in six innings. Montgomery Stricklin had three hits and a two-run homer and Eric Fitzgerlad hit a grand slam.
Dan Coia scored three runs and was on base all five times for the Hurricanes. Bill Kral got the win with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings. The Hurricanes improved to 17-2.
— Kristine Auble
