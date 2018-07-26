youth baseball softball logo

The Atlantic Shore Babe Ruth 14U baseball team beat Clifton Park, New York, 6-5 in its first game at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

Atlantic Shore trailed 5-4 but Matt Nunan hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to go ahead.

Three A Shore pitchers — Tom Finnegan, Trevor Cohen and Mark Elliot — combined for the win. Elliot got three flyouts in the bottom of the seventh. Elliot and Cohen each had two hits.

Atlantic Shore, the Southern New Jersey state champion, plays an opponent to be determined at 5 p.m. Saturday in the winners bracket.

