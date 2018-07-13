Atlantic Shore defeated Atlantic West 6-4 in the second round game of the Babe Ruth 13-year-old state baseball tournament Friday.
Van Patten led Atlantic Shore, pitching six innings with six strikeouts. He also went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs.
Duke McCarron and Noah Harrington scored twice, and CJ Fury pitched the seventh inning for the save.
In its first game, Atlantic Shore won 8-4 over Knottingham.
Atlantic Shore will take on Washington Township Blue tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. in Ventnor.
Atlantic Shore 14-under
Winning pitcher Mark Elliott tossed three scoreless innings for Atlantic Shore in its 11-4 over Nottingham in a Babe Ruth 14-year-old state tournament game Friday.
Trevor Cohen and Tom Finnegan each had three hits, while Matt Nunan scored four runs.
Atlantic Shore next plays Hamilton at 3 p.m. Saturday in Trenton.
— Press staff reports
