Atlantic Shore defeated Eagle Pass, Texas, 5-1 Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the 14U Babe Ruth World Series.
Atlantic Shore will face Tallahassee, Florida, today at 9 p.m. in the semifinals. The game is a rematch of a semifinal in last year's 13U Babe Ruth World Series. Last year, Tallahassee beat Atlantic Shore.
If Atlantic Shore wins, they will advance to the final, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Atlantic Shore consists of players from Absecon, Linwood, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point and Upper Township.
