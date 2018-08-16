Atlantic Shore defeated Tallahassee, Florida, 3-0 Wednesday night to advance to the finals of the 14U Babe Ruth World Series in Eagles Pass, Texas.
Atlantic Shore will play Honolulu, Hawaii at 7 p.m. eastern in the title game.
Atlantic Shore's Mark Elliot pitched six scoreless innings allowing only two hits and struck out five in the win. Cole Campbell drove in all three runs with a bases loaded double in the sixth inning.
Atlantic Shore consists of players from Absecon, Linwood, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point and Upper Township.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.