SOMERS POINT — Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill had one message for his team after its 5-2 defeat against Broomall-Newton on Tuesday night in its first open-pool game in the Babe Ruth 13-year-old Middle Atlantic regional tournament.
As Gill gathered the team in left field, he reminded them there is still plenty of baseball left to be played.
“We hit the ball right at guys today and, in baseball, some days you’re going to have that,” Gill said. “Hopefully, our bats come around, and we pitched well again today, so hopefully, like in baseball, tomorrow is a better day for us.”
Atlantic Shore will next play Atlantic West at 6 p.m. Thursday at the same location.
Atlantic Shore, which features players from Ventnor, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City and Upper Township, scored one run in the first and sixth innings
In the first inning, the host team’s C.J. Furey walked and later scored on Nick Wagner’s sacrifice fly to center field.
Furey also singled in the third inning and stole two bases in the game. The 13-year-old from Strathmere pitched five innings, striking out three and allowing four hits.
“I know our team will come back, and we won’t give up,” Furey said. “If we play like we usually do on Thursday and play up to our potential, then we will be fine, and I know that we can do it.”
In the sixth inning, Atlantic Shore’s Manny Aponte doubled, driving in Rick Urban, who had reached on an error. Aponte, 13, also walked in the first inning.
“We just have to work on our situational hitting,” said Aponte, a shortstop from Egg Harbor Township. “We just have to put the ball in play and not pop up. … I have confidence that our team will put the ball on the ground.”
There were missed opportunities. In the bottom of the fifth, Atlantic Shore had the bases loaded with two outs. It had runners on first and second base with no outs in the fourth inning.
Atlantic Shore outhit Broomall-Newtown 8-7.
“We have just not been able to get that big hit,” Gill said. “We worked on it (and) worked on our situational hitting. Hopefully, in one of these games it works out for us. We’ve told them that somebody needs to step up and get that big hit. Once you get that big hit, it lets the air out of the balloon.”
The regional tournament consists of two, five-team pools from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Maryland.
Each team will play the opposing teams in their pool once from Tuesday to Saturday, with the top three from each group advancing to the playoffs from Sunday to Monday.
The winner will travel to Mountain Home, Arkansas, for the Babe Ruth World Series.
Atlantic West, the runner-up in South Jersey Babe Ruth League 13-year-old state tournament, won its first open-pool game Tuesday morning over New Paltz, 12-0, and will play Broomall-Newtown (Pennsylvania) at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ventnor Park and Atlantic Shore at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“First game went exactly how a coach would want it,” Atlantic West coach Joe Thompson said. “Kids are all hitting the ball well and baserunning aggressively. We are getting good starting pitching and throwing a lot of strikes.”
Atlantic West, which includes players from Mays Landing, Galloway and Egg Harbor townships, defeated Atlantic Shore in the losers bracket of the state tournament. Both are in the regional tournament competing in Pool A.
“It’s a great feeling that our team made it to the regionals and have a shot at making it to the Babe Ruth World Series,” Thompson said. “My players are excited and really focused on giving it their best this tournament. ... I expect my Atlantic West team to make it to the playoffs and go deep into the regional playoff rounds.”
As the regional host, Atlantic Shore was assured of a spot in the tournament.
“We like hosting to give the teams out of the area a chance to see what baseball is like in this area,” Gill said. “After the last couple of years, we had success with Atlantic Shore, and it’s nice to show them what our program is really about. .. and kind of showcase our league.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.