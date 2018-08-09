Atlantic Shore dropped the opening game of the 14U Babe Ruth World Series 12-5 to Norwalk, Connecticut Thursday afternoon in Eagle Pass, Texas.
After gaining an initial 5-0 lead, Atlantic shore ultimately gave up nine runs to Norwalk in the fifth inning followed by three more in the sixth before ending the opposing team's comeback with a double play in the seventh.
"Up until the fifth inning we were looking pretty good," assistant coach Pat McCarthy said. "But that's baseball. It was just one of those things. We'll just have to come back strong and win the next two games."
Atlantic Shore consists of players from Absecon, Linwood, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point and Upper Township.
Atlantic Shore return to the field 5:30 p.m. Friday when they play Nederland, Texas.
