SOMERS POINT — Atlantic Shore is about to embark on its biggest journey this season.
But that did not alter the way the team practiced Friday.
Atlantic Shore, which captured the Babe Ruth age-14 Middle Atlantic Region baseball title last week, will compete in the World Series this week in Eagle Pass, Texas.
The team's first open-pool game is against Norwalk, Connecticut, at noon Thursday at Moncada Baseball Field.
Atlantic Shore manager Dave Geiger, who led the 14U program to the World Series in three of the past four years and won it in 2015, preached patience and hard work this summer.
The focus has not changed.
“They are excited,” Geiger said. “After we won the region, there were no dog piles or throwing gloves. When the third out was made, everyone lined up and shook hands. … If they do their job and do the things we worked on, we will win this.”
The World Series will feature two, five-team pools from across the country.
Each team will play four games against opponents in the opposing pool from Thursday through next Monday, with the top three teams in each pool advancing to the single-elimination playoffs from Aug. 14 to 16.
“We are very aggressive," Geiger said. "We will put pressure on other teams, and if they stand up to it, more power to them. But not a lot of teams stand up to it. We will always have our inning where they can’t stand up to the pressure.”
Atlantic Shore consists of players from Ventnor, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point and Upper Township.
Many players on Atlantic Shore’s 14-year-old team played for the program's age-13 all-star squad last season, leading it to state and regional championships. That team reached the World Series semifinals.
Those players include Mark Elliott, Tommy Finnegan, Matt Nunan and Trevor Cohen.
“We have been playing together a long time, so we have a lot of chemistry," said Elliott,15, from Somers Point. "I think we will do a lot of damage down in Texas this year. I think we have a chance to win to it.”
Atlantic Shore is confident as it approaches the World Series. For Elliott, who plays center field and pitches, the reason is experience.
"We have been here before, so we are different than a lot of other teams," said Tommy Finnegan, 15, from Ocean City. "We know what the process is like.”
Finnegan, a first baseman and pitcher, added Atlantic Shore is “coming to compete every game,” which has been its attitude throughout the tournament season.
“We want it so much more than we did last year just because we know what it takes to win,” he said. “We are coming back even harder this year.”
After its first open-pool game, Atlantic Shore will play Nederland, Texas, at 5:30 p.m. Friday. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, it will face Vancouver, Washington, and at noon next Monday, Tallahassee, Florida.
Tallahassee beat Atlantic Shore last summer in the semifinals at the age-13 World Series.
"I think we left something on the table last year," said Trevor Cohen, 14, from Brigantine. "I just trust our team. I think we will do pretty good.”
The entire team echoed that sentiment.
“We are definitely ready because we have already experienced what it’s like to go all the way," said Matt Nunan, 15, from Ocean City. "But this year, we definitely want to win it. ... We definitely want it a little more because we want the revenge.”
Cohen, an outfielder, and Nunan, an outfielder and pitcher, each agreed that Atlantic Shore is consistent at the plate and in the field.
“Just a great group of kids that really click together,” Atlantic Shore assistant coach Pat McCarthy said. “I feel really good about our chances.”
Heating up
Atlantic Shore will have to finish its season in the heat as the forecast high temperature for Eagle Pass on Thursday is 102.
“When we first started practicing, we were going 10 a.m. till noon and we explained to them that this was to start getting them used to playing in the heat,” Geiger said. “They responded OK, and it’s going to be rough, but everybody is doing it. We are just going to have to do our job.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.