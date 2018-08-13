The Atlantic Shore 14U baseball team will begin single-elimination, bracket-round play Tuesday at the Babe Ruth World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Atlantic Shore, the Middle Atlantic champion, lost 1-0 to Tallahassee, Florida, the Southeast champion, on Monday in the final day of pool play in the 10-team tournament.
Atlantic Shore (2-2), the third seed in the National Division of the World Series, will play the American Division’s No. 2 seed at 9 p.m. Eastern time in a bracket first-round game. The American Division opponent was yet to be determined Monday night.
“If we had won (Monday), we would have gotten a bye (into the second round), but the upside is that we get to play baseball Tuesday,” Atlantic Shore coach Pat McCarthy said. “Maybe we’ll see Florida again down the road.”
Florida is 4-0.
Tallahassee scored the game’s only run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth inning off Atlantic Shore reliever Tommy Finnegan.
Mark Elliott started for Atlantic Shore and gave up one hit, struck out three and walked two in four innings.
Finnegan pitched the fifth and sixth, allowed no hits and struck out two.
Atlantic Shore had the bases loaded in the third and seventh innings and had runners on second and third in the fifth. Ben Hoag, Trevor Cohen and Elliott each had hits.
“We were able to get runners on, we just couldn’t get them in,” McCarthy said. “We didn’t get a couple of breaks today. Our pitching has been excellent, and we expect that to continue.”
The semifinals are Wednesday, and the final is Thursday.
