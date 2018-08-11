The Atlantic Shore 14U baseball team rallied to beat Vancouver, Washington 10-3 Saturday in its third game of pool play at the Babe Ruth World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Atlantic Shore, the Mid-Atlantic champion in the 10-team tournament, trailed 3-0 but tied it in the fifth inning and scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Atlantic Shore is now 2-1 at the World Series. The team has a bye on Sunday and will play its final day of pool play 1 p.m. Eastern on Monday against Tallahassee, Florida, the Southeast champion.
“The team showed a lot of heart,” Atlantic Shore coach Pat McCarthy said. “They showed a lot of confidence. They believe in themselves. Sometimes a little adversity is good. I feel good about our chances at this point. They proved they belong in this tournament.”
Vancouver, the Northwest champion, scored a run in the first inning and two in the second to go up 3-0. Atlantic Shore’s Michael Ordille drove in his team’s first run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning, and another run came in on an error. Atlantic Shore tied it in the fifth as Tommy Finnegan doubled and scored on a double by Ryan Spina.
Matt Nunan, Atlantic Shore’s starting pitcher, doubled in the first two runs of the sixth inning.
Ben Hoag added a two-run single, and Ordille and Noah Meyers each had RBI singles.
Finnegan pitched the final three innings of relief, gave up no hits, walked none and struck out seven. In the bottom of the seventh, he got a strikeout, a popout and a groundout to end it. Nunan pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.
“Matt Nunan pitched a really nice game and Tommy Finnegan came in and was lights out,” McCarthy said. “Just about everybody hit as well.”
The bracket round begins Tuesday and continues Wednesday. The championship is Thursday.
