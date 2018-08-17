For the second time in three years, the Atlantic Shore U14 baseball team can call itself the Babe Ruth World Series champion.
On Thursday night, Atlantic Shore defeated Honolulu, Hawaii, 7-6 in Eagle Pass, Texas, in the final of the weeklong, 10-team tournament.
Atlantic Shore got the winning run in the top of the seventh inning when Cole Campbell bunted into a fielder's choice down the first base line and Matt Nunan scored from third.
Nunan and Ryan Spina both reached base on errors to start the rally, and Ben Hoag hit into a fielder's choice to shortstop, putting runners on first and third.
"It's a good feeling to win," Atlantic Shore manager Dave Geiger said. "We hung in there and never gave up, and executed. We laid down the bunt that won it and brought it home.
"We took the lead and they fought back. The difference is that we executed and laid down some bunts. We won it with small ball. Our goal from Day 1 was to win the World Series, and I always knew we had the talent, but it's never easy."
On Friday, the team was honored with a procession down Shore Road through Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point ending at Fehrle Field. Atlantic Shore consists of players from Absecon, Linwood, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point and Upper Township.
Jason Couse, of Upper Township, waited for the team to arrive at the Northfield Volunteer Fire Company Station 2.
“Honestly, this is just a group of kids worth following," Couse said. "They always are able to accomplish things that are unattainable to most kids. They are having these experiences that most kids never will.”
Couse coached a number of players on the team at younger levels.
“Their dedication is incredible. Each and every one of them has put so much time and effort into the game, and it’s starting to pay off for them," Couse said. "I couldn’t be prouder of a group of boys.”
Atlantic Shore, the Middle Atlantic regional champion, went 2-2 in pool play at the national tournament to qualify for the playoffs as the third and final seed from the National Division. Honolulu, the Pacific Southwest champion, was top-seeded in the American Division.
During the title game, Atlantic Shore took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but Hawaii tied it in the third. Atlantic Shore went up 5-3 in the fifth, only to be tied again.
Again, Atlantic Shore went ahead, 6-5 in the sixth, bit Honolulu tied it in the bottom of the inning.
Campbell, who also bunted in another run and had an RBI single, was named the tournament's MVP. On Wednesday, Campbell hit a three-run double in a 3-0 semifinal win over Tallahassee, Florida.
"It feels great to win. It's an unexplainable feeling," said Campbell, a Northfield resident who played catcher. "It was a back-and-forth game. Both teams played very clean baseball. I knew we had the best chance to win."
Trevor Cohen had two hits Thursday, including a two-run double, and Mark Elliott and winning pitcher Tommy Finnegan each had a hit and a run.
"It feels great. It's awesome," said Cohen, a Brigantine resident who played left field and first base and pitched in the fifth inning. "I definitely thought we'd win. It was a good fight, but we never fell behind. We were either leading or tied."
Finnegan, the starter, reached his limit of 96 pitches with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nick Bozzi, the second baseman, came in to pitch and recorded a strikeout, gave up two singles and got the final out on a fly out to center.
Finnegan, an Ocean City resident, said, "The team made the plays, and I got a few strikeouts (four). I had the adrenaline pumping, but I had to come out. I knew the next person would come in and get the job done and we'd be crowned the champs."
Bozzi, of Linwood, said, "When Tommy reached his limit, I knew I had to come in, and I was prepared."
Wayne Shelton, Finnegan's grandfather, could not hide his excitement as he waited for the champions to arrive Friday.
“There are no words to describe the excitement I felt when they won," Shelton said. "The outcome was obviously what we wanted, and these kids now have memories they will never forget. So do we (the families)”
“I think their experience helped them through the entire tournament. Most of the kids are the same from last year’s team," Shelton added.
