Matt Nunan pitched two scoreless innings, drove in three runs and scored four to help Atlantic Shore beat Altoona, Pennsylvania, 16-3 in five innings Sunday in the Babe Ruth 14-under Middle Atlantic Region baseball tournament.
Playing in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the local team can earn a trip to the World Series, which starts Aug. 9 in Eagle Pass, Texas, with a win Monday.
Atlantic Shore will play at 5 p.m. against an opponent to be determined earlier in the day. If Atlantic Shore loses, it would play again Tuesday for the championship.
In Sunday’s win, Michael Ordille drove in two runs. Ryan Spina pitched two innings in the win, and Nick Bozzi pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning.
Atlantic Shore consists of players from Ventnor, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City and Upper Township.
In the Middle Atlantic 13U Babe Ruth tournament, both local teams, Atlantic Shore and Atlantic West advanced out of pool play.
Atlantic Shore will host Sorensco, New York, at 9 a.m. Monday with the winner playing Hamilton/Northern Burlington at 3 p.m. Atlantic West will play Bridgewater at noon Monday with the winner playing Broomall-Newtown, Pennsylvania, at 6 p.m.
All games are being played at Fehrle Field in Somers Point.
