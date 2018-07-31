When Ben Hoag walked to the plate with bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, he initially felt some nerves.
But the 14-year-old from Upper Township knew he had to deliver.
Hoag hit a two-run single to left field leading Atlantic Shore to a 3-0 victory over Clifton Park (New York) to capture the Babe Ruth 14-year-old Middle Atlantic regional tournament crown.
The tournament was played at Robert B. Logue Memorial Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Atlantic Shore will advance to the Babe Ruth 14-year-old World Series starting Aug. 9 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The team qualified for the World Series three of the last four years, capturing the title in 2015.
"It felt great," said Hoag, who went 2 for 3. "It was a 1-2 count, so there were a little jitters, but it was awesome when I hit the ball over the shortstop's head."
Atlantic Shore consists of players from Ventnor, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point and Upper Township.
"Going to the World Series feels like a huge accomplishment," Hoag said. "Our team is starting to click. I think we will do well in the World Series and we have a good chance to win it all."
Atlantic Shore had a scare it the second inning.
Starting pitcher Tommy Finnegan was hit with a line drive to the head and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. After some tests, the 14-year-old from Ocean City was released and made it back to the field on time for team pictures.
While in the hospital, a teammate's sister kept Finnegan updated on the game using FaceTime.
"Oh yea," said Finnegan, who struck out two over 1 1/3 innings. "I had a ton of confidence (after he left the game). I have been with this group long enough to know they would get the job done."
When Finnegan arrived back at the field Tuesday, he received an warm welcome.
"It was awesome," Finnegan said. "I was mad I wasn't able to be there the whole game. But the big thing is the support from this team. We are together all summer and there is not one person that aren't best friends."
Many players on Atlantic Shore’s 14-year-old team played for Atlantic Shore’s 13-year-old squad last season, leading it to a state and regional championship, including a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series semifinals.
Finnegan, Hoag and Mark Elliott are some of those returning players.
Elliott, 14, took over on the mound for Finnegan. The Somers Point resident struck out five and gave three hits to get the win.
"It was great," Elliott said. "I can't wait to do more of that and bring it to Texas. ... Going back-to-back feels amazing. Unfortunately, we lost (in the World Series) last year. But, this year, we are coming to win it."
Matt Nunan and Michael Ordille each scored a run, while Luke McCarthy singled in Atlantic Shore's three-run fourth inning.
Ryan Spina singled to drive in Hoag.
"I thought the team did a great job, especially rallying around Tommy, which was something that was great," Atlantic Shore coach Dave Geiger said. "It was a great feeling and they are a great group of kids."
The team's coaching staff—Dave Geiger, Lee Geiger, Dennis Foreman and Pat McCarthy— are giving the kids the day off Wednesday before getting back to work Thursday.
Atlantic Shore, which won the South Jersey Babe Ruth League 14-year-old state title, then leaves Tuesday for the World Series. The high temperatures in Texas will not be ideal, but McCarthy believes the team will quickly adapt and adjust.
"It's a great feeling," the assistant coach said. "It was a long week up here battling the weather and the rain, but the boys managed and did a great job. ... We are fortunate to have great pitching and the kids hit the ball well. Now we have a chance to show that down in Texas."
