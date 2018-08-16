The Atlantic Shore baseball team took the lead four times against Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday night, and the last time in the seventh inning was enough to win the Babe Ruth 14U World Series title 7-6 in Eagles Pass, Texas.
Atlantic Shore scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning when Cole Campbell bunted into a fielder's choice down the first base line and Matt Nunan scored from third.
Nunan and Ryan Spina both reached base on errors to start the rally, and Ben Hoag hit into a fielder's choice to shortstop, putting runners on first and third.
It was Atlantic Shore's first 14U World Series title since the 2015 team won it in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
"It's a good feeling to win," Atlantic Shore manager Dave Geiger said. "We hung in there and never gave up, and executed. We laid down the bunt that won it and brought it home.
"We took the lead and they fought back. The difference is that we executed and laid down some bunts. We won it with small ball. Our goal from Day 1 was to win the World Series and I always knew we had the talent, but it's never easy."
Atlantic Shore took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but Hawaii tied it in the third. Atlantic Shore went up 5-3 in the fifth, only to be tied again, and 6-5 in the sixth, and Honolulu tied it in the bottom of the inning.
Campbell also bunted in another run, and had an RBI single, and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. On Wednesday, Campbell hit a three-run double in a 3-0 semifinal win over Tallahassee, Florida.
"It feels great to win, it's an unexplainable feeling," said Campbell, the catcher and a Northfield resident. "It was a back and forth game. Both teams played very clean baseball. I knew we had the best chance to win.
Trevor Cohen had two hits Thursday, including a two-run double, and Mark Elliott and winning pitcher Tommy Finnegan each had a hit and a run.
"It feels great. It's awesome," said Cohen, a Brigantine resident who played left field and first base. "I definitely thought we'd win. It was a good fight, but we never fell behind. We were either leading or tied."
Finnegan reached his limit of 96 pitches in the with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nick Bozzi, the second baseman, came in and recorded a strikeout, gave up two singles and got the final out on a flyout to center.
"The team made the plays and I got a few strikeouts (four)," said Finnegan, an Ocean City resident. "I had the adrenalin pumping but I had to come out. I knew the next person would come in and get the job done and we'd be crowned the champs."
Bozzi said he expected a close game, though he didn't think there would be such a high score.
"When Tommy reached his limit I knew I had to come in and I was prepared," said Bozzi, a Linwood resident.
Atlantic Shore consists of players from Absecon, Linwood, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Somers Point and Upper Township.
"We have a great group of kids who believe in themselves, and it showed tonight," Atlantic Shore coach Pat McCarthy said.
In Wednesday’s semifinal win over Tallahassee, Elliott pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out five.
