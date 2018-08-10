Rocco Buondonno made three crucial outs in the outfield Friday evening for the Atlantic Shore 14U baseball team, including the final out, that sealed a 13-1 victory over Nederland, Texas, in the Babe Ruth World Series.
The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Atlantic Shore lost its first open-pool game Monday and, after rebounding in its second game, will play Vancouver, Washington, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The World Series is being held at Moncada Baseball Field in Eagles Pass, Texas, featuring two, five-team pools from across the country. Each team plays four open-pool games, with the top three in each group advancing to the playoffs.
“We are starting to show that we really are a good baseball team,” Atlantic Shore manager Dave Geiger said. “Whoever watched the game, they definitely took notice.”
Starting pitcher Tommy Finnegan threw two innings with four strikeouts and allowed one run. Trevor Cohen tossed the final three innings to earn the save.
Atlantic Shore scored nine runs in the second inning. Jack Hoag’s single in the fourth inning started a four-run rally.
In the game, Matt Nunan doubled twice and singled, Ben Hoag, Jack’s brother, and Cohen each had three RBIs.
“We are going to go after it,” Geiger said. “After losing yesterday, we aren’t where we want to be, but we will fight out of it. I still believe, when the dust settles, we will get out of it if the kids can play seven-inning games. We started playing our game today, and we will carry it into tomorrow.”
