Atlantic Shore, which won the South Jersey Babe Ruth League 14-year-old state title last Thursday, is eager for its opportunity to shine in the Middle Atlantic Region tournament.
The tournament was scheduled to begin Tuesday at Robert B. Logue Memorial Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, but it was postponed due to excessive rain and poor field conditions.
Atlantic Shore features players from Ventnor, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City and Upper Township.
Atlantic Shore will play Clifton Park (New York) 8 p.m. Thursday. For now, winning the state tournament is keeping the team optimistic and patient.
“It was nice, and a great feeling,” said catcher Cole Campbell, 14, from Northfield. “I hope we will do good. We have a good team behind us with good pitching.”
The regional tournament consists of two, five-team pools from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Maryland. Each team will play the opposing teams in their pool once, with the top three from each group advancing to the playoffs.
The winner will travel to Eagle Pass, Texas, for the Babe Ruth World Series.
“We have very good hitting and pitching,” Atlantic Shore assistant coach Pat McCarthy said. “If we put the ball in play, we could do very well. (Upper Darby) is a good team, so hopefully when the weather allows we can get started with a win and roll on from there.”
Many players on Atlantic Shore’s 14-year-old team played for Atlantic Shore’s 13-year-old squad last season, leading it to a state and regional championship, including a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series semifinals.
Returning players — including Campbell, Tommy Finnegan, Matt Nunan, Trevor Cohen and Mark Elliot — aim to have that same success at the next level.
Atlantic Shore’s road to Williamsport took a detour in the state tournament.
After losing to Washington Township in the winner’s bracket, it came back to win twice in the final of the double-elimination tournament to capture the crown. Atlantic Shore beat Washington Township in the first final game 10-1, and won the second 4-2.
In the clincher, winning pitcher Finnegan tossed six innings with six strikeouts, while Nunan, who had two hits and an RBI, earned the save. Cohen went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Elliot scored twice and had a RBI.
“It was great to see them win,” McCarthy said. “Hopefully we get to play ball soon.”
