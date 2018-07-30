Atlantic West lost its quarterfinal game Monday in the Babe Ruth 13-year-old Middle Atlantic Regional tournament, falling to Bridgewater 6-2.
Joey Petrongolo hit a double and Justin Sweeney pitched five innings with four strikeouts. Atlantic West led 2-1 until the sixth inning.
“I was proud of the way the team fought until the end,” Atlantic West coach Joe Thompson said. “I look forward to building on our success next season.”
Atlantic Shore 13U played two games Monday in the regional tournament, beating Sorensco, New York, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, and losing to Hamilton 3-1 in the semifinals.
Atlantic Shore 14U’s regional tournament final in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was postponed due to rain. Atlantic Shore will play Tuesday at a time and against an opponent to be determined earlier in the day. If it loses, it would play again for the championship in the double-elimination tournament.
— Patrick Mulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.