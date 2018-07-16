VENTNOR— It was win or go home for Atlantic West.
And being eliminated Monday was not an option for Joel Thompson.
Atlantic West scored all of its runs in the sixth inning to rally past Atlantic Shore 8-7 in the double-elimination South Jersey Babe Ruth League 13-year-old state tournament at Ventnor Park. Thompson’s two-out, two-run single in the eight-run inning tied the game for Atlantic West.
Atlantic West, which includes players from Mays Landing, Galloway and Egg Harbor townships, will advance to the final round of the losers bracket against the winner of Hamilton or Washington Township Blue at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the same location.
“I just stayed calm and tried to tie the game,” said Thompson, 13, of Mays Landing. “I didn’t want to overexaggerate anything and ground out or something.”
Atlantic West had lost 6-4 to Atlantic Shore in the first round of the tournament Friday.
“It feels great to come back and win in the game that really matters,” Thompson said.
In Atlantic West’s sixth inning rally, David Connelly hit a two-run double and a two-run single. The team had eight hits in the inning, and three players, including Connelly, batted twice.
“It’s always nice when you hit it like that,” the 13-year-old Connelly from Mays Landing said. “The feeling when it comes off the bat is nice. ... It just feels good when you do that for your team.”
Atlantic West coach Joe Thompson was very animated on the third-base side during the big sixth inning. With his team trailing 5-0, Thompson continually reminded his players tthe game was far from over.
“I told them to stay aggressive at the plate,” he said. “We kept squaring the ball up the whole game, but it just kept going to people. I told them the ball would find holes, and that’s exactly what happened. Once it did, it was an amazing feeling.”
Atlantic Shore’s Duke McCarron drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning to score Brandon Sharks, who had singled. Noah Herrington followed with a two-run single, and Nick Wagner drove in a run with a grounder.
McCarron also hit RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings. Atlantic Shore, which lost 5-3 to Washington Township Blue on Saturday, was eliminated from the tournament.
Atlantic Shore, which featured players from Ventnor, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City and Upper Township, scored twice in the bottom of the seventh innining to get within one run.
“Atlantic Shore played a good game,” Joe Thompson said. “They are a good rivalry, no doubt.”
Atlantic West 000 008 0—8
Atlantic Shore 040 0102—7
2B — Atlantic West, Connelly, Petrongolo; Atlantic Shore, Aponte.
WP: Sweeney LP: Sharky
