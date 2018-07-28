The Atlantic West 13-under baseball team beat Piedmont, Delaware, 4-3 on Saturday in the Babe Ruth Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Somers Point.
Atlantic West scored the winning run in the sixth inning. David Connelly singled and advanced to second on Julian Frank’s sacrifice attempt. Cameron Flukey reached on an error to bring in the run.
Vraj Sheth came on to pitch in the fourth to get the win. Justin Sweeney had two hits and Luke Digiavanniantonio hit a double.
Atlantic West played Atlantic Shore later Saturday in Somers Point in its final game of pool play in the tournament.
14U Babe Ruth Baseball
Atlantic Shore beat New Providence 14-0 in five innings on the 10-run rule in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Winning pitcher Mark Elliot allowed one hit in four innings, and reliever Ryan Spina struck out all three batters in the fifth. Trevor Cohen, Matt Nunan and Ben Hoag had two hits apiece for Atlantic Shore.
Atlantic Shore, 2-0 in the tournament, meets the winner between Altoona, Pennsylvania, and host Williamsport West on 5 p.m. Sunday.
10-and-under Little League baseball
Millville American, the District 3 and Section 4 champion, lost to Lincroft 4-3 Saturday in a New Jersey State Tournament game in Fort Lee in Bergen County. Millville American will play against an opponent to be determined in the tournament Sunday.
— Guy Gargan
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.