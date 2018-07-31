Brandon Riggs pitched 5.2 innings and struck out seven to help Northfield defeat the top-seeded Margate Hurricanes 2-0 in the opener of their best-of-three Atlantic County Baseball League semifinal series Tuesday night.
Anthony Capasso pitched the final 1.1 innings, giving up no hits and striking out two, to earn the save. Dan Healy hit the game-winning RBI single in the third inning. Chris Capio went 2 for 3, including a double, as Northfield improved to 19-8.
Margate’s Mike Adams pitched a complete game and struck out 10.
Northfield will host Margate on Tuesday at Birch Grove Park.
Ocean City 9, Hammonton 4: Andrew DiPasquale threw a complete game, striking out three, as Ocean City defeated second-seeded Hammonton to avoid elimination.
The series is tied 1-1 with the decisive game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hammonton.
Brian Khoury and Chris Jablonski each had two hits and two RBIs, while Nick Triffoletti had a two-run double.
For Hammonton, Zach Gurrier had two hits and scored a run.
