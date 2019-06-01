Rob Corsi pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks to lead the Margate Hurricanes to a 5-0 win over host Northfield on Friday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Jim Pasquale had three hits for the Hurricanes (3-0), and Charlie Law had two hits and two runs. Dan Coia added a two-run single and Chris Knott had a hit and two runs. For Northfield (2-3), the defending ACBL champion, JJ Swentkowski doubled.
Margate Green Wave 6, Ventnor 5: Margate’s Andrew Holmes went 3 for 3 and hit a game-winning home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
TJ Neil went 2 for 3 and pitched the final two innings in relief to get the win. Green Wave starter Frankie Piernikowski struck out seven in five innings. For Ventnor, Shane Nanck had two doubles.
