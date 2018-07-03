The Egg Harbor Township 12-under Blue softball team finished second in the Babe Ruth State Tournament in Stafford Township last week and qualified for the regional tournament.
The team will travel to Collegeville, Pennsylvania, to participate in the tournament that will run from Thursday through Monday.
Earlier last month, the Blue team won the District 4 Championship for the third year in a row, beating out Ventnor's all-star team twice at Childs-Kirk Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Township.
EHT beat the Galloway All-Stars 19-11 in the first game of that tournament and went on to edge rival Ventnor 12-8 in six innings. In the finals, EHT beat Ventnor 13-7 to finish the tournament undefeated.
This is the first year that EHT has competed as a 12U team. Last year, EHT competed in the 10U World Series.
