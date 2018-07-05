Hammonton earned a five-inning shutout over Upper Township/Ocean City in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Thursday, winning 10-0.
John Gladden struck out eight batter and have up three hits in the complete game.
Chase Williams, Nick Crescenzo and Junior Mejaia had three hits each for Hammonton (10-6). Upper’s (1-14) Brandon Reis had a single.
Absecon 4, Northfield 3: Drew Roesch hit a two-run homer for Absecon (14-3). Jimmy Versage had a two-run double. Ray Keelan was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Anthony Cocuzza singled and scored a run. Joe Joe Rodriguez struck out six in four innings and Ethan Schuster had clean seventh for the save.
Margate Green Wave 8, Egg Harbor City 4: Margate Green Wave scored four runs in the eight inning. Donte DiPalma went 2 for 4 had the go ahead run for Margate. Ismael Tejeda singled and doubled and Mike Bates had a pair of singles. David Sidwell threw seven strikeouts. Egg Harbor City’s Brian Perez went 3 for 3 with a double.
—Kristine Auble, For the Press
