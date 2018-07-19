Frank Galeota hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead Hammonton to a 4-3 victory over Absecon in a makeup Atlantic City Baseball League game on Friday night.
Hammonton’s Clarke Hovermale scored the game-winning run.
Winning pitcher Peter Berenado threw six innings, striking out four.
Gio Contras had a home run for Absecon.
Ocean City 6, Egg Harbor City 2: Winning pitcher M.J. Ginn allowed just one run over five innings, while Drew Khoury homered and walked for Ocean City.
Robbie Wood, Marty Corpelessa and Rick Carlucci each had an RBI double.
Egg Harbor City’s Kevin Beisille had three hits and two RBIs.
Upper Township/Ocean City 9, Ventnor 4: Gannon Brady got the win in relief for Upper Township/Ocean City in a play-in game for next week’s playoffs.
Brady and Parker Bristol each had three hits.
For Ventnor, Matt Lawler had three hits, including a double.
Upper Township/O.C. will play in the first round of the playoffs Monday against the top-seeded Margate Hurricanes.
From Thursday
Margate Green Wave 12, Ventnor 5: Shane Adams hit a grand slam in the 10th inning for the Margate Green Wave.
Antonio Caraballo had two hits, including a double. Mike Gates and Eric Arenderg also had two hits each for Margate.
TJ Neil struck out nine and earned the win.
Dom Bosselli hit a home run for Ventnor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.