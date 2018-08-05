Both the Hammonton and Northfield teams have reason to be confident as the Atlantic County Baseball League’s best-of-five championship series begins Monday night at Hammonton Lake Park.
Second-seeded Hammonton (22-7), the 2015 and 2016 league champion, will play in its sixth straight ACBL finals. Northfield (20-8), the No. 4 seed, is coming off a surprising 2-0 semifinal sweep of the top-seeded and defending champion Margate Hurricanes.
Northfield will host Game 2 on Tuesday at Birch Grove Park. Hammonton will host the third game Wednesday at Hammonton. If a fourth game is needed, it would be at Birch Grove Park on Aug. 13. A fifth game would be held Aug. 14 at Hammonton. All games are 7 p.m.
Hammonton beat sixth-seeded Ocean City 2-1 in the semifinals.
Northfield and Hammonton played twice in the regular season and Hammonton won both games, 8-2 on June 18 and 3-2 on June 27. Hammonton also forfeited a game to Northfield due to a lack of players.
Hammonton and the Hurricanes met in the ACBL finals in each of the previous five years.
“When we heard the news in the dugout that Northfield beat Margate, the guys were pretty excited,” Hammonton coach Sam Rodio said. “But that also means that Northfield has to be playing really well. Both of their wins were shutouts, and that’s impressive. They (Northfield) have a lot of college guys who play well together. They’re good defensively and well coached, and they’ll be tough. We have a tough series ahead.”
Northfield shut out the Hurricanes twice in the semifinals, 2-0 on July 31 behind the combined pitching of Brandon Riggs and Anthony Capasso, and 7-0 on Aug. 1 on Jared Kacso’s complete-game six-hitter.
“Our top three pitchers have been amazing,” Northfield manager Joe Bunting said. “They’re 17-4 combined. Brandon Riggs gave up his first walk all season in his game against Margate — 59 strikeouts and one walk this year. Our team has a combined ERA of 1.87. I’ve built this team around pitching and fielding, and we got some big hits against Margate. The defense didn’t make an error. I saw a lot of maturity in our players.
“If our pitching stays strong, it should be a great series against Hammonton.”
Northfield’s Dan Healey went 4 for 5, including a two-run home run, in Game 2 against Margate. Dom Lopez, Justin Epifanio and Tommy Burns also are leading hitters for Northfield.
“it’s a cliche, but it’s been a team effort for us,” Bunting said. “On any given night, anyone could get the big hit. Our pitchers have been doing limited innings, but against Hammonton they’ll have to pitch longer.”
Hammonton breezed past Ocean City 7-1 in Game 1 of that semifinal series as Brad Mountain pitched five innings and struck out five. Ocean City defeated Hammonton 9-4 in Game 2. In the deciding game, Hammonton won 8-1 on Pete Berenato’s complete game, three-hitter.
Hammonton’s top hitters in the series were Junior Mejia, Chase Williams, Branon Kincaid and Zach Guerrier.
“We’ve had some bumps in the road, but I think the last two weeks of the regular season and in the playoffs we’ve played really well in all phases,” Rodio said. “I think we have some momentum for the final series.
“Our pitching has been really strong. Pete Berenato has really stepped up. He pitched a two-inning save in the quarterfinals (against Egg Harbor City), and he pitched really well in the third game against Ocean City. Junior Mejia has been almost carrying us on offense, driving in runs.”
Note: It’s the first time since 2002 the Hurricanes did not reach the finals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.