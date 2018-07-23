Brad Mountain pitched six innings and struck out nine to help Hammonton to a 9-2 victory against Egg Harbor City in the Atlantic County Baseball League playoffs.
Matt Rivera hit a two-run home run for Hammonton in the first game of a best-of-3 quarterfinals series. Junior Mejia added four hits and Nick Cresenczo went 4 for 4 with a home run.
Egg Harbor City’s Kyle Eisele had two hits and drove in a run. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Egg Harbor City.
Margate Hurricanes 12, Upper Township/O.C. 1: Mike Adams pitched all five innings for Margate (22-2), striking out 11 and giving up three hits. Eric Fitzgerald hit a grand-slam while Monny Strickland added three hits. Ed Charlton had two hits including a three-run home run and Charlie Law hit a solo homer. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Amanda Field.
Dom Fiorentino hit an RBI single in the first inning for Upper Township.
Northfield 4, Margate Green Wave 3: Northfield won in the 10th inning when Dom Lopez drove in Dan Healey with a sacrifice fly. Healey doubled twice, including in the 10th inning, scored twice and drew three walks.
Brandon Riggs pitched four innings in relief for the win, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
For Margate Green Wave, Kyle Transue was 2 for 5. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jerome Ave. Fields.
— Press staff reports
