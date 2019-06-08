Junior Mejia hit two solo home runs and an RBI single to help Hammonton defeat Ocean City 11-10 in eight innings in the first game of a doubleheader split Saturday night in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Ocean City won the second game 6-5.
Nate Floyd doubled and hit a solo home run for Hammonton in the opener. Kenny Morgenweck hit a game-winning sacrifice fly. Brandon Kincaid earned the win in relief.
For Ocean City, Sleiter Surriel and Dom Fiorentino each got got three hits and drove in three runs.
Northfield’s Brandon Riggs and Anthony Capasso pitched a combined no-hitter Friday to lead t…
In the second game, Steve Normane was 4 for 4, including a solo home run, for Ocean City. Rich Carlucci pitched five innings to earn the win.
For Hammonton, Nick Crescenzo hit a three-run homer and a solo shot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.