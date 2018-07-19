Junior Mejia, Frank Galeota and Brett Uhing each hit two-run doubles to help Hammonton defeat Egg Harbor City 10-7 in an Atlantic City Baseball League game Thursday.
Joe Marino took the win for Hammonton (17-6), pitching in relief for three innings and striking out three.
Egg Harbor City’s (7-15) John Newman had two hits and scored a run.
Northfield 14, Absecon 1: Fran Dirubbo led Northfield over Absecon, going 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Dom Lopez also had four RBIs and went 2 for 4.
Mike Desenzo hit a home run and had three RBIs and Jared Kasco took the win for Northfield, going five innings.
Absecon’s Ray Keelan went 2 for 2 and Gio Contreras hit a double. Northfield improved to 16-8 and Absecon fell 17-5.
— Kristine Auble
