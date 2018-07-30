Hammonton defeated Ocean City 7-1 in the first game of a best-of-3 Atlantic County Baseball League semifinal series Monday night.
Brad Mountain earned the win for the hosts, striking out five in five innings.
Hammonton’s Chase Williams hit an RBI double and scored one run. Junior Mejia had two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs.
Ocean City’s Andrew DiPasquale had a hit and scored his team’s run.
Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday in Ocean City.
Hurricanes-Northfield postponed: Game 1 of the semifinal between Northfield and the Margate Hurricanes was postponed due to inclement weather.
It was rescheduled for Tuesday at Margate. Game 2 at Northfield will be played Wednesday, and Game 3, if necessary, would be played at Margate on Thursday.
All games in the ACBL postseason will start at 7 p.m.
The best-of-5 ACBL championship series begins Aug. 6.
