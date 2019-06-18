The Margate Hurricanes beat host Northfield 7-3 Monday at Birch Grove Park in a game for first place in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
The Hurricanes improved to 9-1, and Northfield fell to 8-3.
Winning pitcher Jared Lenko went the distance and gave up one hit over the last six innings. Montgomery Strickland had three hits, including a home run, and Eric Fitzgerald also homered. Chris Knott added an RBI double.
For Northfield, Juan Mejia homered and JJ Swentkowski and Justin Epifanio doubled.
Margate Green Wave 8, Absecon 5: Brian Perez went 2 for 3 with a double for the host Green Wave (7-6), and Hunter Boney was also 2 for 3.
Timmy Marker hit an RBI double, and Rocky Lacovara added a double. Winning pitcher Collin McLaughlin went 5 1/3 innings and struck out six. Boney finished up and struck out two.
Steve Hewa had a double and a single for Absecon (2-6), and Andrew Mormille added two hits.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.