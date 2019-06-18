ACBL logo

The Margate Hurricanes beat host Northfield 7-3 Monday at Birch Grove Park in a game for first place in the Atlantic County Baseball League.

The Hurricanes improved to 9-1, and Northfield fell to 8-3.

Winning pitcher Jared Lenko went the distance and gave up one hit over the last six innings. Montgomery Strickland had three hits, including a home run, and Eric Fitzgerald also homered. Chris Knott added an RBI double.

For Northfield, Juan Mejia homered and JJ Swentkowski and Justin Epifanio doubled.

Margate Green Wave 8, Absecon 5: Brian Perez went 2 for 3 with a double for the host Green Wave (7-6), and Hunter Boney was also 2 for 3.

Timmy Marker hit an RBI double, and Rocky Lacovara added a double. Winning pitcher Collin McLaughlin went 5 1/3 innings and struck out six. Boney finished up and struck out two.

Steve Hewa had a double and a single for Absecon (2-6), and Andrew Mormille added two hits.

