The Margate Hurricanes scored 10 runs in the first inning and beat host Absecon 14-5 Monday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
The Hurricanes improved to 4-0 and Absecon fell to 2-1.
Jason Law hit a grand slam in the inning and Chris Knott, Nolan Charlton and David Housel each doubled. Charlton had three hits on the night and Montgomery Strickland, Knott and Law each had two hits. Knott, Strickland, Charlton and Eric Fitzgerald each scored twice. Winning pitcher Jared Lenko went the distance.
For Absecon, Ray Kellan had a home run, a double and a single.
Northfield 10, Ventnor 0: Sam Daggers hit a grand slam to lead the Northfield Cardinals over Ventnor.
The Cardinals improved to 4-2.
Daggers, who pitched this spring for Abseami High School, went 2 for 3 with five RBIs. Yuan Meja went 2 for 2, including a double, and had two RBIs.
Drew Rowan, the winning pitcher, went four innings and struck out five. He gave one hit and walked one.
