The Margate Green Wave beat visiting Absecon 4-3 on Tuesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.

Justin Maniero's squeeze bunt single brought in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The game was tied 2-2, but Absecon took the lead in the top of the seventh on Steve Hewa's RBI single. In the bottom of the inning, the Green Wave's Andrew Holmes singled in the tying run.

Nick Nutile was 2 for 3 for Margate (5-5), and Maniero went 2 for 4. Winning pitcher Frank Piernikowski went the distance and struck out 12.

Northfield 6, Hammonton 1: Jared Kacso gave up four hits in six innings, striking out three, to lead the Northfield Cardinals over Hammonton.

Northfield improved to 7-2.

The Cardinals' Dom Lopez went 2 for 3, scored a run and had an RBI. J.J. Swentkowski went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

For Hammonton, Nick Shaw had an RBI single.

