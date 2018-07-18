The Margate Hurricanes came back in the fourth inning to defeat Northfield 3-2 in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Wednesday.
Margate (20-2) got on the board first on Charlie Law’s sacrifice fly, scoring older brother Jason Law. The older Law singled to get on base.
Northfield came back in the third with a two-run home run by Joe Pipher. In the fourth, Margate’s Monny Strickland had a two-run homer that just cleared the center field fence. Johnny Malatesta and Jordan Friedman combined on a three hitter for Margate with Malatesta taking the win.
Northfield’s Anthony Capasso and Brandon Riggs combined on a three-hitter.
Hammonton 5, Ocean City 3: Brad Mountain struck out five batters in four innings to help Hammonton defeat Ocean City. Hammonton’s Matt Rivera led the offense with three hits and two RBIs.
Ocean City’s Chris Jablonski hit a two-run homer.
— Kristine Auble
