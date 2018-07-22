The 133rd season of the Atlantic County Baseball League has had a familiar look so far, with the defending champion Margate Hurricanes and three other teams leading the way.

But all that becomes of little importance starting Monday as the best-of-3 playoffs begin for eight teams.

The Margate Hurricanes, 21-2 during the regular season, will play eighth-seeded Upper Township/Ocean City (4-20). The ACBL has nine teams, and Upper/O.C. beat Ventnor 9-4 on Friday in the 8/9-seed play-in game.

Second-seeded Hammonton (18-6) will face No. 7 Egg Harbor City (7-17), while third-seeded Absecon (17-6) will take on No. 6 Ocean City (10-14) and fourth-seeded Northfield (16-8) will play No. 5 Margate Green Wave (10-14). The Green Wave took the the fifth seed on a tiebreaker, having beaten Ocean City three times during the regular season.

The quarterfinal format has the higher seed hosting the first game of the series Monday, and the third game, if necessary, Wednesday. The lower seeds will host Game 2 on Tuesday. Any postponements would push the schedule back one day. All games will start at 7 p.m.

“I can’t remember a big surprise in the quarterfinals in the last seven years or so,” said Yogi Hiltner, the president of the ACBL and the Hurricanes’ manager. “The playoffs should stay true to form, but in the semifinals, it gets more even because it’s all good teams.”

The semifinals, with the same best-of-3 (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) format, begin July 30.

The best-of-5 league championship series starts Aug. 6 with the higher remaining seed playing at home Aug. 6, 8, and, if necessary, Game 5 on Aug. 14. The lower seed will host on Aug. 7 and, if necessary, Game 4 on Aug. 13.

Hammonton and Margate have met five years in a row in the finals, with Hammonton winning in 2015 and 2016.

“We’ve lost a few game (this season), but the guys have rallied around each other,” Hammonton manager Sam Rodio said. “We started really well this year and had some ups and downs in the middle. We’ve been playing pretty good ball the last couple weeks.”

Hammonton edged Absecon 4-3 Friday to clinch the No. 2 seed. Absecon hasn’t made the finals since losing it to Margate in 2012 but has remained competitive since then.

“We have a good group of new guys and veterans this year,” Absecon manager John O’Kane said. “The season has gone pretty well, but we had a couple hiccups. I’m proud of our guys and excited for the playoffs. We have the talent to make a nice run if we play well.”

Players to watch

Margate Hurricanes: Charlie Law, Jason Law, Monny Strickland, Jared Lenko, Eric Fitzgerald, Johnny Malatesta, Chris Knott, Pat Goodwin, Dan Coia, Billy Kral, Jim Pasquale, Jordan Friedman

Hammonton: Junior Mejia, Brad Mountain, Frank Galeota, Brett Uhing, Matt Rivera, Clarke Hovermale, Pete Berenato, Nick Crescenzo, Joe Marino, Chase Williams

Absecon: Gio Contreras, Ray Keelan, Mike Di Ianni, Steve Hewa, Matt Branco, Jimmy Versage, Drew Roesch, Jailen Heard, Justin McFadden, Chris Mormile

Northfield: Jared Kacso, Dom Lopez, Fran DiRubbo, Mike Desenzo, Anthony Capasso, Brandon Riggs, Joe Pipher, Ethan Mesey, Chris Caprio

Margate Green Wave: Shane Adams, Anthony Caraballo, Eric Arenberg, Donte DiPalma, Mike Bates, David Sidwell

Ocean City: MJ Ginn, Drew Khoury, Chris Jablonski, Solomon Griffith, Sam Pettit, Rick Carlucci

Egg Harbor City: Kevin Beisille, John Newman, Josh Wagner, John Husta, Tom Rheault, Chris Newman, Brian Perez

Upper Township/Ocean City: Gannon Brady, Parker Bristol, Brandon Reis, Johnathon Paytas