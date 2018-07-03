ACBL logo

The Margate Hurricanes held on to beat the visiting Northfield Cardinals 8-6 on Tuesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.

Margate starter Billy Kral pitched six shutout innings and struck out eight as the Hurricanes took an 8-0 lead.

Northfield scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning off reliever Chris Knott.

Doug Hiltner led Margate (14-1) with three hits, and Charlie Law had two hits and three RBIs. Jason Law, Eric Fitzgerald and and Mark Elliott added two hits apiece.

For Northfield (13-4), Tommy Burns had two hits.

Egg Harbor City 6 Hammonton 4: Josh Wagner pitched a complete seven innings for Egg Harbor City and struck out four.

John Newman had three hits in the win. Chris Newman had two hits and two RBIs, and Mike Graziano added two RBIs.

Hammonton’s Chase Williams had three hits, and Steve Struble added two.

