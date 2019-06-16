The Middle Township 10-12 little league softball team beat Greater Wildwood 7-1 on Sunday in Upper Township.
Gabriella Cruz pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out eight. She hit a triple.
Abby Letts and Sydnie Hunter each had two hits and an RBI for Middle.
From Saturday
Middle Township won 6-0 at Northfield in a 10-12 little league softball game Saturday.
Cruz was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 and walking only one. She also had a hit and drove in two runs.
Bella Barretta led Northfield with a pair of singles.
