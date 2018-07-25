The Millville American Little League team will compete for its first state title starting Thursday in Secaucus.
The team of 10- to 12-year-olds has already made history by winning the league’s first district and sectional titles. This season, the team is 10-0.
"The No. 1 thing that I've noticed with the team this year is the time and effort and the amount of hard work that they put in," coach Shaun Maguire said. "They want to practice. They want to get better. Their determination to succeed is incomparable."
Maguire, who has been coaching Little League for 12 years, said he is impressed by his team's focus and efforts on the field and at the plate.
Millville native and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has taken notice of the team's success and wished them good luck through his father, Jeff, Maguire said.
"It's neat that someone that big and famous still recognized the little guys," Maguire said.
For Maguire's son Gavin, a 12-year-old shortstop, making it to the state tournament has been a group effort.
"It means a lot to me to make it, especially when we all play together," Gavin said. "I feel like we can all play well as a team and rely on each other."
Second baseman Levi Makos, 12, said he will continue to motivate his teammates in the upcoming tournament.
"We've already made history," Makos said. "I always hype them up even if they make a bad play. We just correct it and then do better."
Millville American opens the state tournament 6 p.m. Thursday against Middletown.
"We're going to just keep playing the game we've been playing since day one," Maguire said.
Millville American hopes to continue its history-making season, but no matter the outcome of Thursday's game, Maguire said the season has been one to remember.
"It's been a fun ride. The kids make it great because they want to work hard," Maguire said.
Other members of the team are Nick Alcorn, Jacob Butcher, Khalon Foster, Zachary Garrison, Wayne Hill, Connor Lacy, Sammy Miller, Thomas Pollock, Dolan Potts, Na’eem Sharp and Jai Vyent.
