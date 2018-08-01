Buddy Kennedy
Buddy Kennedy stands on the baseball field at Millville High School, where he graduated in May this year. On June 13, he was drafted to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft. Kennedy is getting used to the different aspects of becoming a pro, such as signing autographs. Wednesday, October 18

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

Former Millville High School baseball standout Buddy Kennedy was selected to play in the 2018 Pioneer League All-Star game Wednesday.

The third baseman for the Missoula Osprey, which is the Pioneer League affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will play in the All-Star game Aug. 7 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Kennedy, who was a 2017 fifth-round selection, has a .326 batting average with four home runs and 22 RBIs. He also has a .381 on-base percentage and a .489 slugging percentage. After starting in 36 games so far, Kennedy has had a hit in all but four games.

Kennedy started this season with a 17-game on-base streak and a 16-game hitting streak. Currently he holds 15 multi-hit games in his career with the Osprey.

Missoula continues its regular season at home against Helena on Thursady at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

